Lake Tahoe’s Compass team expands to include Nakoma Resort

Team Blair Tahoe, the highest performing Compass team in the Lake Tahoe region, has announced their expansion with the development of a new Division at Nakoma Resort.

Located less than an hour north of Truckee in eastern Plumas County, Nakoma is a luxury resort and residential community offering ample opportunity to enjoy the scenic alpine surroundings in comfort and style. Luxury turnkey options and custom home builds available at Nakoma offer an enticing, economically attractive alternative to prospective buyers looking for real estate in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

With this addition, Team Blair Tahoe continues their legacy of forward-thinking vision when it comes to finding clients their dream home in the Sierra Nevada. As the flagship Compass office in Lake Tahoe, Team Blair continues to lead in regional home sales. The addition of their Nakoma Division signifies another milestone as the first Compass presence in Plumas County.

“We are thrilled to welcome the agents at Nakoma to Team Blair Tahoe. Their record of providing excellent customer service, and their passion for the outdoor lifestyle at Nakoma meshes perfectly with our mission,” said Team Blair co-founder Nicole Blair. “Their deep knowledge of the area and its real estate opportunities make them the perfect fit to expand options to our clients interested in Truckee-Tahoe.”

“We’re very excited about joining forces with Team Blair Tahoe | Compass,” said Dan Gallagher, Vice President of Development at Nakoma. “The timing couldn’t be better, as Nakoma is really coming into focus as the luxury real estate alternative to Tahoe and we couldn’t think of a better organization to connect with a lot of savvy buyers looking for something different.”

About Team Blair Tahoe

Over the past 30 years, Jamison and Nicole Blair helped build the family-owned Tahoe Real Estate Group into the region’s most productive independent brokerage. In 2018, their reputation brought them to the attention of Compass, the nation’s fastest-growing, most tech-savvy real estate company. After joining Compass as the flagship Tahoe office, they’ve built a team that leads the Lake Tahoe market connecting out-of-town buyers and local sellers looking to maximize their property ownership. They have helped thousands of buyers and sellers actualize their real estate dreams in one of the country’s premier luxury lifestyle destinations.

About Nakoma

The Nakoma community is centered around a vibrant resort featuring a championship 18-hole golf course, a grand Frank Lloyd Wright-designed lodge and Altitude, a 12,000 SF recreation center. The surrounding Lost Sierra region provides plenty of outdoor year-round activities to entice residents, including hiking, biking, boating, golf, fishing, Nordic and back-country skiing as well as snowmobiling. Prospective residents have several ownership options, from ready-to-build homesites, turnkey luxury homes, or custom built dream homes.

