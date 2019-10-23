Lake wind advisory issued for Tahoe

The Truckee-Tahoe area is forecast to be hit with high winds today, resulting in a lake wind advisory from the National Weather Service office in Reno.

The wind advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. and will last until 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Small boats, kayaks and paddleboards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve,” said the weather service in its advisory. “Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind.”

The weather service is projecting 1- to 3-foot waves on Lake Tahoe during the advisory; while the greater Tahoe area is forecast to be hit with east winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Portions of the Northern Sierra, including parts of the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests west of the Sierra Crest, are under a red flag warning until 4 p.m. Thursday.

During the rest of the week, Truckee should see high temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 30s, according to the weather service. Low temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing Saturday night, and will fall into the teens Sunday night into Monday morning.