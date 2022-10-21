Lake wind advisory issued for Truckee-Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Expected strong winds from an incoming cold front have led to a lake wind advisory Friday afternoon at Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Friday morning issued the advisory that goes into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts through noon Saturday.

Southwest winds will be sustained in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts up to 45 mph. Waves are expected to reach up to 4 feet. Gusts on ridges around Lake Tahoe could reach up to 90 mph which has also led to a fire weather watch and power outage watch from NV Energy.

Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards are advised to stay off the water until conditions improve.