Lakefront property at Lake Tahoe sells for $22 million

A view from the back of the house.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An lakefront property that sold earlier in May is the highest priced sale so far this year in Incline Village.

The property, just one of 15 properties with a private pier along Incline’s sandy beaches, sold for $22 million.

The property features a private pier.

Located at 949 Lakeshore Boulevard, the home features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 5,163 square feet.

Compass Lake Tahoe opened its new office in Incline Village in March and represented both sides in the sale, with Renee Vento representing the seller and Lexi Cerretti representing the buyer. Compass operates three offices around the northern portion of Lake Tahoe.

Compass said the home prices in Incline have about tripled in one year with the median housing prices jumping from $875,000 in April 2020 to $2,530,000 in April 2021, the latest month for which numbers are available.

Compass also said it donated to the Incline Education Fund in partnership with The Parasol Foundation.

“Lake Tahoe is an incredibly important piece of the Northern California and Nevada housing landscape and has shown notable growth in recent years, including a dramatic rebound in the latter half of 2020,” said Libby Leffler, president of Compass Northern California. “We’re proud of our existing presence in such an integral market and look forward to continuing to provide our expert agents with world-class service and technology.”

