Lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore sells for $31.5 million

CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — A lakefront property on Tahoe’s North Shore has sold for $31.5 million.

The house features floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Provided



The 8,694 square feet house has six levels, four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide sweeping views of the lake and surrounding mountains.

The near half-acre lot in Crystal Bay includes 98 feet of lake frontage, a pier, a boat-lift, equipment building and two permitted buoys.

The modern-style home, designed by architect Mark Dziewulski, features a six story glass staircase at its center, and also a glass elevator to avoid climbing six flights of stairs.

The six-story house has spectacular views of Lake Tahoe. Provided



Each of the levels has a distinct purpose. One flooris is a dedicated master suite that includes a library, a bedroom-sized bathroom and a gallery closet, while another is a private guest suite.

The main living area has a living room and a dining room, each with a fireplace. The gym and spa include a Jacuzzi, shower and steam room.

Janet O’Donnell, of Corcoran Global Living in Incline Village, was the selling agent.

Source: Corcoran Global Living