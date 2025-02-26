Laker girls proudly reflect on basketball season following state tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School girls varsity basketball team is reflecting on their season after playing in the NIAA 2A state championship tournament Friday, Feb. 21 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The team’s performance the weekend prior during league playoffs earned the team a spot in the state championship semifinals against Needles High School.

Needles overcame the Lakers 54-15. Head Coach Hana Lamb said the Lakers’ played hard but ultimately their baskets were not falling. Needles’ outside shooting prowess was something North Tahoe could not keep up with.

“We are upset to lose to Needles but are proud of the team for still making it to the state championships,” Lamb said. “Overall we had a good season our girls are proud of.”

The team ends their season with a 15-3 league record.