Lakers baseball earns first state playoff position in 7 years

YERINGTON, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School baseball team is heading to state playoffs Thursday, May 15, after the team upset the No. 1 seed at the conference playoffs.

“When we face difficult opponents,” coach Sean Whelan said, “we tend to shine.”

The Lakers entered the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) Class 2A Northern League Baseball Playoffs (state qualifier) as the last seed. The team was paired up against the No. 1 seed, Yerington High School. Despite the rankings, the Lakers beat Yerington 5-2 on Friday, May 9.

That afternoon, North Tahoe advanced to play the No. 3 seeded team, Oasis Academy, outperforming the team 10-7. This not only secured a slot in the conference championship game Saturday, May 10 but also a position in the state tournament. The conference championship game brought about another opportunity against Yerington High School for a doubleheader.

This time, Yerington beat the Lakers in both games, 15-7 and 15-8, taking the title as conference champion.

North Tahoe now heads to Lovelock, Nev. for the NIAA Class 2A State Baseball Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. They play Lake Mead Christian Academy on Thursday, May 15 in a double elimination tournament. The occasion is the Laker’s first state playoff since 2018. The team will be playing for the school’s first state championship since 1993.