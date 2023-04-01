Lakers baseball, softball teams struggle out of the gate

RENO, Nev. — The North Tahoe baseball team opened play in the Class 2A Northern League last weekend, but struggled to slow the bats of West Wendover.

The Wolverines took a three-game sweep of the Lakers, outpacing North Tahoe by a combined score of 32-8.

With several feet of snow covering North Tahoe’s field, the games were moved to Wooster High School in Reno. The teams opened the series Friday and West Wendover took an early lead on the way to an 8-2 victory.

Senior Jackson Sanford led North Tahoe with a pair of hits, including a double. Senior Zak Paulson drove in both of the Lakers runs. Freshman Mako Covell stole three bases. From the mound, senior Parker Roach and Paulson combined for 10 strikeouts, but walked 10 batters and allowed 11 hits.

The teams returned to the field for the second half of Friday’s doubleheader, and again the Wolverines jumped out to an early lead before adding 10 runs in the sixth inning to take a 17-3 win. The Lakers were held to four hits during the game. Senior Bergen Koijane drove in a run. Junior Landon Brook shouldered the load from the mound, and finished the game with two strikeouts, seven hits allowed, and four earned runs in three and one-third innings of work.

The team’s returned to Wooster on Saturday and West Wendover capped off the three-game sweep with a 7-3 victory.

Paulson drove in two of the North Tahoe’s runs and hit a double. Sanford led the Lakers with a pair of hits. Koijane also drove in a run. Sophomore Noah Glickman pitched six innings, allowed nine hits and one earned run while striking out one batter.

North Tahoe (0-3) will look for its first wins of the season on Friday against Silver Stage (0-6). The teams will play a doubleheader, beginning at noon at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks.

Lady Lakers swept by Wolverines

The North Tahoe softball team had a similarly tough start to the season, dropping a trio of games to West Wendover.

The teams opened the series with a doubleheader Friday at Wooster High School. The Wolverines cruised to a 20-1 win after three innings, due to the 15-run mercy rule. West Wendover then took a 20-2 win later that afternoon, and then closed the series after three innings of play on Saturday with a 22-2 victory.

The Lakers (0-3) will next play a doubleheader, beginning at noon on Friday against Silver Stage (0-6) at Golden Eagle Regional Park in Sparks.