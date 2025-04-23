Lakers baseball team battles for position in playoffs

FALLON, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School baseball team beat the league’s first place team, Oasis Academy on Friday, April 18. The following day, the Lakers lost to the team in a double header.

Despite the two losses, coach Sean Whelan, still sees the weekend as progress. “In my three years of coaching NTHS baseball, we have never won a game against Yerington, Wendover or Oasis.”

But this year, the team is nearly 50-50 with those teams, having four wins and five losses against them.

North Tahoe High School baseball team on Tuesday, April 22. Provided / Sean Whelan

He believes the differences this year are the incoming freshman who have proven themselves as superior baseball players. A majority of baseball season overlaps with ski racing season, which can create gaps in Whelan’s lineup, sometimes losing half to a ski race.

Many of the incoming freshman this year do not ski, which has helped in the consistency of the team.

The Lakers are currently sitting in the fourth place position in the league, and only the top four teams go to playoffs, so the next six games will be critical. Not only are they battling for a spot in the playoffs, they will also be battling for the more favorable third seed position, which provides a better chance of advancing to the state tournament.

The Lakers play Silver Stage High School in a double header on Saturday after a win against them on Tuesday, April 22. Saturday marks their first game in Tahoe this season and Senior Recognition Day.