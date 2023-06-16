Lakers celebrate graduation

North Tahoe students celebrate graduation on Monday in Tahoe City.

Courtesy photo

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Stormy weather couldn’t keep the North Tahoe 2023 graduating class from celebrating as 102 Lakers received their diplomas.

From time spent remote learning and dealing with historic weather to sports championships, dances, and friendships that will last a lifetime, North Tahoe’s seniors moved the tassels on their caps to the left side on Monday before tossing them into the air at the school’s gymnasium.

“We created so many issues but also triumphed through the ones that were forced on us,” said senior Frances Gramanz. “No one sitting in front of me has had a normal high school experience because each and every one of us are pretty abnormal … I am blown away with what we have done despite all of those struggles, trying to rebuild what high school should feel like even when we didn’t really know ourselves.”

The Lakers graduates were a part of the school’s state champions in boys and girls’ cross-country, girls’ soccer, snowboarding, alpine skiing, boys’ golf, and track and field.

“We are leaving as graduates, but we will always be a part of this community,” said Senior Class Vice President Jolie Griffin. “We should use what we have learned to make a positive impact on the world around us. So, I challenge all of my fellow graduates to go out into the world and chase after your dreams with unwavering determination.”

North Tahoe’s senior class received more than $600,000 in local scholarships.

The home of the Lakers is also the home of tomorrow’s doctors, lawyers, teachers, psychologists, musicians, engineers, architects, and nurses,” said senior Ella Costello. “We’re here to celebrate our triumphs, our achievements, our victories, and the journey on which we’ve all embarked towards our future destination.”