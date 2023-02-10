Lakers claim wins at annual Shreve Cup

SIERRA-AT-TAHOE, Calif. — High school alpine racing made its way to Sierra-at-Tahoe on Wednesday for the annual Shreve Cup.

The yearly race honors South Lake Tahoe’s Ryan Shreve, who died at age 22 due to complications from a severe head injury sustained while wakeboarding at Folsom Lake. Shreve, a South Tahoe High School graduate, was a firefighter and paramedic for El Dorado Hills Fire Department.

North Tahoe’s Luke Buchanan captured the win at the memorial slalom race, leading a Lakers team that posted five of the eight fastest time of the day. Buchanan posted the two fastest runs on the way to topping the field by more than three seconds with a combined time of 1:25.91.

North Tahoe’s Jackson Sanford took second place with a combined time of 1:28.93. Liam Nemeth was sixth for the Lakers, posting a total time of 1:39.11. Jack Brokaw took seventh place with a combined time of 1:39.25, followed by Rory Turk in eighth place with a total time of 1:39.73.

Calvin Day led Incline with a total time of 1:31.96 to finish in fourth place. Calder Crossen led Truckee with a combined time of 1:35.41 to claim fifth pace. Forrest Jones led South Tahoe with a 10th-place finish, posting a combined time of 1:40.45.

In girls’ racing, North Tahoe’s Addison Jones gave the Lakers a sweep of the top spot on the podium, finishing the race with a combined time of 1:29.85 to top the field by more than three seconds. Jones had the two fastest runs of the day.

Siduri Dunning took fourth place for the Lakers with a combined time of 1:36.73, and Dakota Morrison was 10th with a combined time of 1:48.38.

Ellis Peterson led Truckee with a combined time of 1:33.40 to claim a second-place finish.

Incline’s Mayzie Seward took third place with a total time of 1:34.93. Whitney Kiesel finished with a combined time of 1:40.59 and Teak Kiesel took eighth place with a total time of 1:44.77, giving the Highlanders three skiers in the top eight.

Anna Lyle led South Tahoe with a total time of 1:46.09, finishing ninth.

High school racing will conclude Tuesday and Wednesday with the state championships at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.