Lakers dominate slopes at Kirkwood
Roberts, Ilani capture individual wins
After a brief stoppage in activities, high school sports resumed this week at Truckee and North Tahoe.
On Wednesday, the Lakers alpine team traveled to Kirkwood Mountain Resort, where the boys and girls’ teams combined for nine of the top-10 slalom finishes.
Prince Ilani led a squad of North Tahoe skiers that posted the top-six times in the boys’ race. Ilani was in first place following the opening run, and held on for the win with a combined time of 1 minute, 5.11 seconds.
From there, the Lakers had Ben Bower (1:05.55) in second, Renner Jones (1:05.98) in third, Curtis Edmonds (1:06.05) in fourth, Cole Sanford (1:07.74) in fifth, and Ian Bower (1:08.31) in sixth place.
On the girls’ side, Esme Roberts led the Lakers with a first-place finish, dominating the field with the two fastest runs of the day to win by nearly 8 seconds with a total time of 1:06.99.
Teammate, Ella Costello was second with a combined time of 1:14.90. North Tahoe also had Riley Benjaminson claim sixth place with a total time of 1:21.08.
Alpine racing is scheduled to resume Jan. 26 at Alpine Meadows with a round of giant slalom.
