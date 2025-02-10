Lakers end alpine ski season with another double podium sweep

The North Tahoe High School alpine ski team at Heavenly Friday night, Feb. 7.

Provided / NTHS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School alpine ski team once again swept both the boys and girls podiums at a slalom event at Heavenly on Friday, Feb. 7, harnessing back-to-back double podium sweeps to end their regular ski season.

The team entered this final event on the heels of a double podium finish the week before at Diamond Peak.

At Heavenly, the boys, girls, as well as the North Tahoe team overall won 1st place.

The boys team overtook a majority of the top ten spots with the following results:

Jackson Rantz (1st)

Curtis Edmunds (2nd)

Oscar Whelan (3rd)

Nolan Smith (4th)

Jack Gray (5th)

Ian Bower (7th)

Rocco Michejda (9th)

The girls also swept the top spots:

Olive Wilson (1st)

Ivy Wilson (2nd)

Signe Whelan (3rd)

Addison Jones (5th)

Coach Gretchen Sproehnle said the conditions didn’t make the accomplishment easy with a firm and icy course that was also chunky and breaking through in places. The event took place in the evening, known as Friday Night Lights.

“The unique element of racing slalom under the lights adds an exciting challenge,” Sproehnle said, explaining that some parts of the course were well illuminated while others were dark.

“The kids were fearless and really showed the depth of their talents.”

She added, “The best part for us was seeing how much fun they all had.”

The double podium sweeps and team wins weren’t the only occurrences that made the night special.

“Heavenly pulled out all the stops to create a fun, party vibe by providing glow sticks for the kids and a DJ at the finish. They even handed out cowbells for the parents to cheer everyone on,” Sproehnle said.

Eight girls and seven boys have qualified for the State Championships taking place at Kirkwood mid-February. The Sun will provide an update on the two-day competition.