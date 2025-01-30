Lakers girls basketball team sets eyes on second state championship game in a row

North Tahoe High School girls varsity team at their game on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Provided / Hana Lamb

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – For close to their entire high school career, nine seniors on the North Tahoe High School varsity girls basketball team have shared the triumphs and losses on the court. It’s resulted in a competitive edge.

“Since they have played so long together,” head coach Hana Lamb says, “they are a strong team and have good team work.”

It’s evident in their league record this season, undefeated in their 12 league games as of Jan. 27.

Power forward Laura Couwenhoven has been a major contributor, averaging 14.2 points per game and leading the league in points made. Her average field goal percentage is 67%.

Although there’s many noteworthy moments with an undefeated league season so far, coach Lamb says their overtime home win of 41-39 against West Wendover on Dec. 21 was a stand out moment.

With around a half a dozen games left, the team is maintaining their championship mindset.

“We want to finish the season as strong as we started, as number one in the league,” Lamb says. They’re on track to do that so far, still slotted in the number one spot.

Their goal for the season is to return for the second year in a row to the state championship game.

The following week is filled with their remaining conference play games, coming to an end against their prior overtime opponent, West Wendover, on Feb. 8.

Playoffs start the following week with quarterfinals on Feb. 13, semifinals Feb. 14, and the battle for league champion on Feb. 15,