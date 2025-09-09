Lakers hit the ground running at Nevada Union Invitational

The North Tahoe Lakers cross country team, reigning State Champions, kicked off their fall season with a strong team performance at the Nevada Union Invitational this past weekend. Racing against a competitive field, both the boys’ and girls’ varsity squads demonstrated depth, determination, and early-season promise.

The boys’ varsity team claimed an impressive second place in the team standings, led by sophomore Elio Adriani, who crossed the line in 4th place overall. He was followed closely by Max Avril in 7th and Luka Karnickis in 12th, with solid supporting finishes from David Lu (35th), Xavier Layh (46th), and Ezra Schnierl (61st). Espen Olsen also put in a gutsy performance in the 2-mile junior varsity race, showcasing the team’s depth and grit.

Lucia Avril Provided / Etienne Bordes

On the girls’ side, North Tahoe earned a fifth-place team finish, led by freshman standout Lucia Avril, who placed 4th overall in her high school debut. She was followed by 3x State Champion Britta Johnson in 14th, Kalea Min in 34th, Annika Johnston in 39th, and Maya Salke in 57th.

With a successful opener now behind them, the Lakers are focused on maintaining their momentum and chasing another state title this fall. The program continues to build on its legacy of excellence, emphasizing team culture, resilience, and a commitment to championship-level performances.