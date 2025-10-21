Lakers participate in unique cross country Chase Race

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Delyan Steves at the Chase Race.

Provided / Etienne Bordes

RENO, Nev. – The North Tahoe Lakers embraced a change of pace on Thursday, Oct. 16, competing in the annual Chase Race, a unique and fast-paced event that flips the typical cross country format. Instead of a traditional mass start, runners begin in staggered waves based on previous times – giving those with faster times a delayed start and the opportunity to “chase down” the field ahead.

This thrilling setup creates a dynamic racing experience that brings out both speed and strategy. Results are still determined by finish order, meaning the first runner across the line wins – regardless of their start time.

Boys Team Charges Forward

For the boys’ varsity squad, Elio Adriani started in the final wave and surged through the field to finish 2nd overall, clocking a new personal record in the process. Delyan Steves followed with a strong run in 9th, while teammates Luka Karnickis and David Lu worked together to place 14th and 15th respectively. Ezra Schnierl and Sole Lanzarone crossed in 30th and 38th, and Espen Olson rounded out the Lakers’ performance in 91st.

Sisters Lead Girls’ Team to Top Finishes

The girls’ team put together one of their most exciting performances of the season. Britta Johnson and her sister Niki Johnson raced side by side, finishing in 3rd and 4th, demonstrating strong teamwork and pacing. Kalea Min and Maya Salke also ran tightly together, placing 9th and 11th, with each runner helping the other move up through the field.

Eyes on MT SAC

The Lakers were energized by the fun and fast-paced nature of the Chase Race and are eager to bring that momentum into their next big test: the prestigious Mt. SAC Invitational in Southern California, where they’ll compete against some of the strongest teams in the country.

With personal records, teamwork, and growing confidence, North Tahoe is proving they’re ready to race with the best.