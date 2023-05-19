Lakers repeat as golf 2A state champions
SPARKS, Nev. — The North Tahoe boys’ golf team defended the program’s Class 2A state championship Wednesday, posting a combined score of 640 to repeat as state champions.
The Lakers rolled to this year’s championship by 60 strokes and were led by a first-place performance from senior Jaxen Perryman, who followed up last week’s regional championship with his first individual state title.
Perryman, who won his first regional title last week, shot a 2-over-par 146 in two rounds of play at the par-72 Red Hawk Golf and Resort’s Lakes Course. He was par for the course during Monday’s round, and then shot a 2-over-par 74 to finish up the tournament Tuesday.
Sophomore Ty Whisler finished runner-up after firing a 151. Anders Koljane shot a 171 to finish tied for seventh. Nolan Smith shot a 172 to finish 10th. Cooper Schulze shot a 184 to take 18th and Kadin Harris carded a 188 to take 23rd place.
Incline finished in third place as a team with a combined score of 713. Clayton Stager led the Highlanders after finishing with a two-day total of 171 to tie seventh. Nick Suter carded a 179 to finish 15th. Trent Racich shot a 186 to take 20th. Sam Lager finished with a score for 187 to take 22nd, Liam Ellis carded a 196 to finish 24th, and Ben Pluckham shot a 215 to finish 31st.
The North Tahoe golf program finishes the season as two-time state champions, and five times Northern Region champions. The state championship is the third in program history.
