Lakers run to podium finish at Mt. SAC Sweepstakes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WALNUT, Calif. – In one of the most prestigious cross country meets in the nation, the North Tahoe Lakers proved they are a force to be reckoned with, taking 3rd place in the elite Division 5 Team Sweepstakes at the 77th Mt. SAC Invitational, Oct. 24-25.

The North Tahoe Team at the Mt. SAC Sweepstakes. Provided / Etienne Bordes

With national-level teams on the line and thousands of runners flooding the legendary course, the Lakers brought more than just talent—they brought heart, unity, and a level of determination that turned heads across Southern California.

Girls team lands on the podium

The girls’ team delivered a spectacular performance, finishing 3rd for Division 5 in a field stacked with the top programs in California. Britta Johnson led the charge in 5th, followed closely by Niki Johnson in 11th, Kalea Min in 14th, Maya Salke in 15th, and Annika Johnston in 16th, each one battling through heat, hills, and pressure—and emerging with fire.

“Watching them fight against some of the best in the nation was amazing,” said Coach Tom LeFevers. “I couldn’t be more proud of their efforts out on that course.”

Britta and Niki Johnson at the Mt. SAC Sweepstakes. Provided / Etienne Bordes

Boys hold their own against the nation’s best

The boys’ team rose to the occasion as well, taking 5th place in a field packed with powerhouse programs. Elio Adriani ran a fearless race to place 8th, with Luka Karnickis in 14th and Delyan Steves close behind in 17th. David Lu crossed in 42nd, while Ezra Schnierl and Sole Lanzarone battled to the line in 51st and 52nd, capping off a true team effort.

“Mt. SAC is a legendary course with so much history,” said Coach Julien Bordes. “It’s just amazing to watch our athletes step into that legacy and race with everything they’ve got.”



Elio Adriani, Luka Karnickis, and Delyan Steves at the Mt. SAC Sweepstakes. Provided / Etienne Bordes

The road to state begins

After their standout showing at Mt. SAC, the Lakers are charging full steam ahead into the postseason. With regionals up next and the Nevada State Championships on the horizon, the team is laser-focused on defending their state title and chasing what would be the program’s 44th championship.

Fueled by confidence, bonded by teamwork, and sharpened by some of the toughest competition in the nation, North Tahoe is ready to finish this season the way they started it – with grit, pride, and a legacy on the line.