Lakers ski to wins at Alpine Meadows
Skiers from North Tahoe High School raced to a pair of giant slalom wins on Wednesday at Alpine Meadows.
Aside from taking two first-place finishes, the Lakers boys and girls’ teams also had five skiers post top-10 times.
Samantha Milne led the Lady Lakers with a combined time of 1 minute, 1.39 seconds to claim first place. Teammate Regan Clute was third with a total time of 1:02.37. Esme Roberts was sixth place with a combined time of 1:03.89, followed by Addison Jones in seventh place with a total time of 1:05.14, and Kate Geis in eighth place with a total time of 1:05.60.
After posting four wins during last week’s Wrangler Cup, Truckee’s Amber Hansford finished as a runner-up at Alpine Meadows, posting a combined time of 1:01.70. Teammate Tatum Akers took fourth place with a combined time of 1:03.50, Ellis Peterson was tenth with a combined time of 1:06.47.
Maya Phillips led Incline with a total time of 1:05.60 to tie for eighth place. Ava Bradford led South Tahoe with a combined time of 1:03.73 to take fifth place.
On the boys’ side, Mac Mercer gave the Lakers a first-place finish, edging out second place by 0.15 seconds with a combined time of 1:01.10. Cole Sanford (1:01.31) and Macallan Rocco (1:01.32) gave the Lakers three skiers in the top four, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Nolan Smith finished with a combined time of 1:02.34 to take seventh and Luke Buchannan finished with a total time of 1:03.54 to take 10th place.
Luca Peterson led Truckee with a combined time of 1:01.25 to finish in second place. Aidan Peterson finished in fifth place with a combined time of 1:02.05, followed by Carson Koch in sixth place with a total time of 1:02.25.
Calvin Day led Incline with a total time of 1:02.40 to take eighth place.
The final regular season race of the season will be slalom at Sierra-at-Tahoe. The state championships will take place Feb. 14-15 at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.
