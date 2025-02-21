Lakers’ skiers log impressive individual results undeterred by end of eight year state ski team reign

KIRKWOOD, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School alpine ski team failed to field a full team at the Tahoe Basin Ski League NIAA state championships at Kirkwood this year, Feb. 11-12. This ended the Lakers’ eight year overall team winning steak, but North Tahoe wasn’t without noteworthy individual accomplishments.

Ivy Wilson cinched the state championship in giant slalom clocking a two-run time of 81.41 seconds, over two seconds faster than the next competitor. Wilson did this as one of the youngest in the field as a freshman.

Teammate, Addison Jones won the combined state championship, having been the fastest over the entire two-day event incorporating both slalom and giant slalom with a combined competition time of 163.66 seconds. This time is just over half a second faster than Truckee’s Ramsey TenEyck. In the giant slalom event, Jones placed second, right behind teammate Ivy Wilson. The junior’s dominance spans the entire season, having the most cumulative points from all competitions this year.

Though only having three competitors in a field of 49 all Lakers girls placed in the top ten in slalom and giant slalom. Sophomore Adelaide Rusek placed sixth in both events.

On the boy’s side, two of the four competitors placed in the top 10 for giant slalom: Finn Fralick in fifth and JP Chorey in eighth. JP Chorey picked up sixth in the slalom event.

“We are so proud of our athletes,” coach Gretchen Sproehnle told the Sun. “They achieve so much throughout the winter season, with a rigorous training and travel schedule, keeping up with their grades, and raising the bar at high school races. Their future is definitely bright.”

Many of their athletes had ski racing commitments in other parts of the country during this competition resulting in a small team. Team scoring uses a team’s top five racers for points, so fielding a team less than five creates placing in team results challenging.

This ends the regular season for the Lakers. However, there is one more high school race on their calendar, the Western U.S. High School Championships. The event brings together the top high school racers from the western states for nine teams this year. Racers from all the schools in the Tahoe Basin Ski League, including North Tahoe will form what is called the Nevada Lake team (there is also a Nevada Reno team).

This year’s event takes place in Grand Targhee, Wyo. on March 12-15.