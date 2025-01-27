Lakers snowboard team continues to shine, wins second race of the season at Boreal

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School snowboard team delivered another strong performance on Jan. 13 at Boreal, securing their second team win of the season in cold and blustery conditions. Both the varsity women’s and men’s teams showcased their skill and resilience, with several athletes earning top individual finishes.

The varsity women’s team demonstrated exceptional depth and consistency, with Avala Warner claiming 3rd place, followed by Hailee Degliatoni in 4th, and Simone Desens in 5th.

On the varsity men’s side, JJ Berberich led the charge with an outstanding first place finish. Kai Cortez earned a strong 3rd place, Ronin Ho secured 4th, Tristan Bumann finished 6th, and Colt Pata placed 10th, rounding out an impressive showing for the Lakers.

“Our team’s focus and determination in tough conditions are what make these victories so special,” said Coach Jessi Page. “The athletes continue to show their grit, and we’re proud of how they represent North Tahoe.”

With this latest win, the defending state champions continue to solidify their reputation as one of the premier high school snowboard teams in the region.