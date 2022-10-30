Lakers sweep cross-country regional championships; Wolverines qualify for state

The North Tahoe girls' cross-country team poses with the Northern Regional championship trophy.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

SPARKS, Nev. — The North Tahoe cross-country team swept the Class 2A Northern Region meet on Friday, dominating the field on the way to a boys and girls’ championship.

Freshman Niki Johnson captured an individual regional championship at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, leading a North Tahoe team that placed all seven of its runners in the top 12.

“It was hard, but it was a fun experience for me,” said Johnson, who finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 21 minutes, 4 seconds. The time is the fastest in Class 2A this season, thus far, and topped the field of runners at Friday’s regional meet by 50 seconds.

“I’m happy I did it, because I want to go to states for the team,” added Johnson. “It’s a good feeling.”

The Lakers entered the meet without one of their top runners, Niki Johnson’s twin sister, Britta Johnson.

“She’s going to be much faster than me but I’m hoping to hang with her,” said Johnson on competing at the state meet next week in Boulder City, Nevada.

North Tahoe freshman Annika Johnston finished in third place with a time of 22:09, and was followed by junior teammate Kalena Steves in fourth place with a time of 22:13. Junior Rayna McAndrews was sixth with a time of 23:12, followed by junior Kayden Watts in seventh with a time of 23:19. Junior Kaya Siig reached the finish line in 24:29 to take 11th place, and junior Marion Snideman was 12th with a time of 24:55.

As a team, the Lakers finished the meet with a low score of 19 points. Incline was second with 41 points.

The North Tahoe boys’ team rolled to a regional championship as well, finishing with a low score of 29 points.

North Tahoe freshman Graham Snideman led the team with a time of 18:42 to finish in second place. Junior Isaac Martinez was third with a time of 18:52. Sophomore Asher Dambach took seventh place with a time of 19:32, followed by junior Kenen Boals in 10th place with a time of 19:48. Sophomore Ryder Hallenberg was 12th with a time of 20:02, sophomore Leyton Roberts took 17th with a time of 20:43, and sophomore Robert Miller took 22nd with a time of 21:06.

The North Tahoe cross-country program has swept the regional championships at eight of the past nine meets. The boys’ team will go for a 10th straight state championship on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada.

Wolverines qualify both teams to state

In Class 3A, Truckee sophomore Sidney McIntosh led the Wolverines with a time of 22:03 to take seventh place. Freshman Jillian Chalstrom followed close behind to finish in eighth place with a time of 22:08. Junior Jane Palmer finished in 23:10 to take 11th place. The team also had junior Tyne Beckwith in 28th with a time of 26:07, freshman Sage Oelkers in 31st with a time of 27:17, and sophomore Graciella Martin in 32nd with a time of 30:12.

As a team, Truckee finished in fourth place with 85 points. Spring Creek won the regional title with a low score of 45 points. Spartans senior Kiely Munson won the individual title with a time of 21:00.

On the boys’ side, Blake Moran led Truckee with a time of 18:04 to claim ninth place. Senior Logan Selander finished in 19:13 to take 19th. Junior Aidan Concannon took 22nd with a time of 19:22, senior Lorenzo Mandelli was 24th with a time of 19:44, freshman Max Fisher took 30th with a time of 19:57, and freshman Keb Schnurrenberger was 31st with a time of 20:08.

As a team, Truckee tallied 95 points and qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place finish. Spring Creek won the meet with a low score of 27 points. Spartans senior Joel Herman won the race with a time of 16:49.

The Truckee boys and girls’ teams will head to Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 5, to compete in the Class 3A state championship meet.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com