Lakers swing way to 3-0 start
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — The North Tahoe girls’ golf team swung their way to a 3-0 start to open the season, capturing a pair of wins at Northstar Golf Course and Carson Valley Golf Course this week.
The two-time state runners-up have three of their top players back on the team from a year ago and are looking to push toward a state championship.
The Lakers opened the year last week at Tahoe City Golf Course and cruised to a team win by 24 strokes.
Senior Libby Webb shot a 13-over-par 42 to finish second and lead the Lakers. Junior Baylie Gensburg carded a 48 to take third place, senior Alicia Buckmaster shot a 52 to finish sixth, followed by sophomore Addison Jones in seventh place with a 53.
Incline’s Chloe Greer took the individual win with a score of 42.
The Lakers then hit the road for a Monday tournament at Northstar, and rolled to a team win by 33 strokes against Incline. Jones led North Tahoe with an 11-over-par 47 to finish in second place. Webb shot a 51 to land in fourth place, followed by Gensburg in fifth place with a 54. Buckmaster also finished in the top 10 of the field with a 58 to take seventh place. Oasis’ Olivia Kutansky capture the individual win a score of 44.
North Tahoe closed out the week on Wednesday at Carson Valley where the Lakers put on their best performance of the season with five players claiming top-six finishes.
Webb led the team with an 8-over-par 44 to pick up the individual win. Jones was second with a 46, followed by Gensburg in third with a 52, Buckmaster in fourth with a 54, junior Hailee Deliantoni in sixth place with a 64, Senior Becca Rimer in 13th with a 75, and sophomore Ellie Jacob in 15th place with a 79.
As a team, the Lakers carded a 196 and topped second place Sierra Lutheran by 95 strokes.
The Lakers will head to Carson City on Monday to play at Empire Ranch Golf Course.
