Lakers swing way to fifth straight regional crown

GENOA, Nev. — The North Tahoe golf team has swung its way to a fifth consecutive regional title.

The Lakers topped rivals Incline by 11 strokes on Monday to win the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A West League Boys’ Golf Championship at Genoa Lakes Golf Club’s The Lakes Golf Course.

North Tahoe senior Jaxen Perryman captured his first individual regional title after finishing as a runner-up a year ago. Perryman fired a 6-over-par 78 on the 6,050-yard course to take the regional championship by nine strokes.

Sophomore Ty Whisler shot an 88 to finish tied for fourth place with senior teammate Kadin Harris. Senior Cooper Shulze and Anders Koljane each carded a 95 to finish in 10th. Nolan Smith shot a 97 to finish 12th.

As a team, North Tahoe finished with a combined 349 strokes. Inclines carded a 360 as a team to finish in second place.

Junior Liam Ellis led the Highlanders with a runner-up finish, shooting an 87.

Incline’s Clayton Stager and Nick Suter each carded a 90 to tie for sixth place. Sam Lager shot a 93 to finish ninth, Dean Pluckhan shot a 114 for 15th place, and Trent Racich shot a 120 to finish 18th.

North Tahoe and Incline will represent the West League at next week’s Class 2A State Boys’ Golf Championship. The Lakers are the defending Class 2A state champions. The two-day tournament gets underway Monday at Red Haw Golf and Resort in Sparks.