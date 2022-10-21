Lakers swing way to second place at state
ELKO, Nev. — North Tahoe closed out the season Wednesday as runners-up in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A State Girls Golf Championship.
The Lakers entered the two-day tournament at Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, Nevada as the Class 2A West League champions, but were unable to keep up with a team from The Meadows that posted the three best individual scores of the tournament.
The Meadows junior Mizara Norton defended her state championship win from a year ago, firing a 9-over-par 151 to win by 13 strokes. The Meadows finished the tournament on the par-71 course with a score of 694, topping second-place North Tahoe by 77 strokes.
Junior Libby Webb led North Tahoe with a fifth-place finish, finishing with a score of 174. Senior teammate Franny Gramanz finished in sixth place with a score of 176. Freshman Addison Jones finished tied for ninth place with a score of 192. Sophomore Baylie Gensburg shot a 229 to finish in 16th. The Lakers also had junior Alicia Buckmaster shoot a 256 to finish 24th and sophomore Sky Myers shoot a 257 to finish 25th.
As a team, North Tahoe finished the tournament with a score of 771.
Incline finished with 849 strokes as a team to take third place. Senior Shannon Hugar led the Highlanders with a score of 172 to claim fourth in 42-player field. Freshman Chloe Greer finished with a score of 181 to take seventh place. Teammate Anna Cruz carded a 202 to take 12th place. Ashley Simonov shot a 294 to take 36th and Ivy Batmale finished with a score of 306 to take 39th.
Class 3A State Girls Golf Championship
In Class 3A play, Truckee senior Ashley Estabrook finished the two-day state tournament on Tuesday in 15th place with a score of 191, which led all local players at the par-72 Genoa Lakes Golf Club.
Truckee’s Julia Smith shot a 241 to finish in 30th and teammate Isabella Robinette shot a 264 to take 34th.
Four players are required to register a team score, which left Truckee a player short in the hunt for a team championship.
South Tahoe finished in fifth place with a combined score of 874. The Vikings were led by junior Ava Wolfe, who carded a 204. Piper Arnold finished with a score of 215 to take 22nd. Isabella Wilson shot a 225 to take 25th, followed by Madison Cisnero in 26th with a score of 233, Sadie Beall in 28th with a score of 237, and Carly Cox in 33rd with a score of 262.
Douglas claimed this year’s state championship, rolling to an 89-stroke victory with a score of 665. Douglas sophomore Giana Zinke finished with a two-round total of 156 to win the Class 3A state title by two strokes.
