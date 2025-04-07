Lakers tee up for another state championship

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School boys golf team is more than half way through their spring season and continue to dominate league play, both individually and as a team on their pursuit for a fourth consecutive NIAA 2A State Championship.

“I have been really impressed with how hard all our players have been working this season,” head coach Kirsten Harris says. “It isn’t easy to motivate when most of our practices are inside on a simulator, but they have shown up and supported each other.”

Despite the unconventional practice situation, the team continues to turn in new best scores and outcompete a majority of the field at tournaments this season.

Mid-season update

The Lakers competed in windy and cold conditions at the Eagle Valley East Golf Course in Carson City on March 17. Although the Lakers did not field a full team for the event, players still turned in three individual season lows with freshman Braden Basile’s 100, sophomore Trace Gensburg’s 88, and senior Ty Whisler’s 75, which was also the lowest score of the day.

On March 19, the team shot an impressive 335 at the The Ranch at Desert Lakes in Fernley, Nev. Senior Nolan Smith led the effort with a 78 score and also took the top individual honor. Whisler and senior Ian Bower both posted a score of 82, which earned them a top five position.

The following week, on March 24, the team competed at the Dayton Valley Golf Course in a 3A tournament. That’s where the Lakers swung their best team score this season of 327. The score tied them for third in the competitive 3A field. Smith shot a score of 73, leading the team and earning him a top five finish. Bower posted 81, Whisler 83 and Gensburg 90.

Coach Kirsten Harris, Senior Ian Bower, Senior Nolan Smith, Senior Ty Whisler, Sophomore Trace Gensburg, Freshman Braden Basile, Freshman Colt Pata on the North Tahoe boys golf team before teeing off at Dayton Valley, on March 24. Provided / Kirsten Harris

The team competed at Sunridge Golf Course on March 26, where the team took the top spot, outcompeting their north Tahoe rival, Incline High School, 348 to 375. Seniors Smith, Whisler and Bower once again led the team, turning in some of the lowest scores of the day with 82, 83, and 88, respectively.

On April 2 at the Redhawk Golf Course in Sparks, Nev. on another cold, windy and intermittently snowy day, the team dominated the competition, winning the tournament with a combined score of 351. Sierra Lutheran followed in second, posting over 40 more at 393. Incline came in third at 398. Smith’s 81 shots earned him second place and Bower’s 88 tied him for fifth place.

The road to state championships

Coach Harris says the team has improved on course management over the season, playing smart golf and maturing of the golf course.

“I know the guys feel they have been leaving some strokes on the table, but I believe they will just get stronger as we head into the final stretch and compete for another state championship.”

The Lakers have a handful of regular season tournaments left, including at Graeagle Meadows Golf Course, and Toiyabe Golf Club.

The team then heads to regional qualifiers and state championships in May, where they hope to earn their fourth consecutive NIAA 2A State Championship.