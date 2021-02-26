Lakers, Wolverines shine in second Nordic race
The second round of high school Nordic racing was held Wednesday at Auburn Ski Club, and for the second straight week, a skier from North Tahoe stood atop the podium.
Lily Murnane took the win in the 5-kilometer classic event, reaching the finish line nearly five seconds faster than any girl with a time of 16 minutes, 18.1 seconds.
Teammate and winner of the season’s first race, Kili Lehmkuhl was second with a time of 16:23.0. Sugar Bowl’s Hayden McJunkin was third with a time of 16:39.2.
From there, skiers from Truckee took over. Hannah Hammond (18:29.2) was fourth, Kendall Kelly (18:41.3) was fifth, Petra Kidd (20:28.0) was sixth, Mia Jones (20:48.9) was seventh, and Annalea Rost (20:54.0) was eighth.
On the boys’ side, Truckee’s Matthew DeLuna captured first place with a time of 15:16.6. The Lakers had Jake Hacker (15:24.6) and Ben Cutler (15:47.1) finish second and third, respectively. Sugar Bowl’s Marc Bender (16:34.7) took fourth, followed by Truckee’s Logan Selander (16:36.2) to round out the top five.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.
Girls
1) Lily Murnane (North Tahoe) – 16:18.1
2) Kili Lehmkuhl (North Tahoe) – 16:23.0
3) Hayden McJunkin (Sugar Bowl) – 16:39.2
4) Hannah Hammond (Truckee) – 18:29.2
5) Kendall Kelly (Truckee) – 18:41.3
Boys
1) Mathew DeLuna (Truckee) – 15:16.6
2) Jake Hacker (North Tahoe) – 15:24.6
3) Ben Cutler (North Tahoe) – 15:47.1
4) Marc Bender (Sugar Bowl) – 16:34.7
5) Logan Selander (Truckee) – 16.36.2
