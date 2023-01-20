Lakers, Wolverines ski to 1st-place finishes at Truckee Sprints

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The high school Nordic season returned to ASC Training Center on Friday for the second round of racing, the Truckee Sprints.

The annual race has been typically held at Surprise Stadium in Truckee, but was moved this season to ASC.

Truckee senior Logan Selander battled his way through a field of 33 skiers to pick up his first win of the season, finishing the finals with a time of 1 minute, 54.9 seconds. Truckee freshman Quinn Holan won the season’s first race, and finished fourth at ASC with a time of 2:02.2.

Truckee tied with Sugar Bowl Academy for first place as a team with a low score of five points.

Pascal Wettermark led Sugar Bowl with a time of 1:56.0 to claim second place. Matteus Sokulsky was third with a time of 1:57.4 and Walker Rawlinson was sixth with a time of 2:07.6.

North Tahoe finished in third place as a team with 12 points. Sven Halvorsen led the Lakers with a time of 2:07.1 to finish in fifth place. Leyton Roberts was seventh with a time of 2:12.4 and Graham Snideman was eighth with a time of 2:19.9.

North Tahoe freshman Britta Johnson picked up her first career win in high school Nordic racing, posting a time of 2:14.8 in the finals to win by more than two seconds to lead the Lakers to a first-place finish as a team. The Lakes finished with a low score of four points.

Alice Jowers was third for North Tahoe with a time of 2:18.7. Niki Johnson took fifth place with a time of 2:24.1. Kalena Steves was ninth with a time of 2:30.5 and Annika Johnston was 10th with a time of 2:32.0.

The Truckee girls’ team took second overall with a score of six points. Aili Scott led the Wolverines with a time of 2:17.1 to take second. Sierra Strecker was fourth with a time of 2:21.7. Strecker won the season opening race. Truckee also had Maggie Cooke (2:24.6) take sixth, Keira Scott (2:27.76) take seventh and Jayna Palmer (2:28.9) take eighth.

High school cross-country racing will take a week off before returning to competition with the Sugar Bowl Freestyle on Jan. 27.