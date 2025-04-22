Land Trust launches campaign to preserve Jackass Ridge: Conservation, recreation, and iconic views at stake

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Donner Land Trust has launched a fundraising campaign to permanently protect 110 acres on Jackass Ridge—the stretch of open space perched above Highway 89, just south of Truckee. The effort, called the Jackass Ridge Acquisition Campaign, is aimed at safeguarding critical wildlife habitat, scenic views, and popular recreation trails in the Truckee-Donner region.

Jackass Ridge is characterized by mixed conifer forests, riparian habitat, and small seasonal streams that feed into the Truckee River Watershed. The property provides a vital corridor for wildlife, linking the Sierra Crest, Coldstream Canyon, and the Truckee River below. Conservationists warn that without protection, development could fragment habitats and affect the quality of local water systems.

The property also plays a significant role in the viewshed of the Highway 89/Truckee River corridor and parts of the Town of Truckee. Preserving it would ensure that this scenic gateway to Lake Tahoe—and the region’s unique outdoor character—remains intact.

Neighboring land managed by the U.S. Forest Service is currently undergoing extensive forest health treatments. Acquiring Jackass Ridge would open the door to coordinated forestry projects, enhancing wildfire resiliency and ecological health across a broader landscape.

“Once we’ve acquired the property, then we would look at stewardship needs to care for the property—working with the Forest Service and our local trail groups that already build and maintain the Donkeytown Trails,” Greyson Howard, Communications and Marketing Director for the Land Trust, said. “Those trails are already quite popular, particularly with the mountain bike community, so conserving the land is important for that.”

The Jackass Ridge area is a beloved destination for mountain bikers, hikers, snowshoers, and cross-country skiers. Local trail organizations are backing the Land Trust’s acquisition as a way to secure and expand access for the community.

The Truckee Dirt Union envisions the area as a “network of world-class community town laps within Donkey Town,” with trails designed for easy access from homes and workplaces. Additionally, the Tahoe National Forest has plans for the Five Creeks Trail, which would connect the area south to the Tahoe Basin. Acquiring Jackass Ridge could also enable trail linkages westward to Coldstream Canyon.

“From a trails perspective, we are thrilled that the trails in this zone will be protected in perpetuity, and perhaps even expanded,” Allison Pedley, Executive Director of the Truckee Trails Foundation, said. “I think everyone in Truckee should be grateful that the view shed from the Donner Lake Basin will be protected by this acquisition. It’s hard to understand the value of a protected view shed until it’s gone.”

The campaign aims to raise $765,000 to cover both the $665,000 property acquisition cost and $100,000 for long-term stewardship. The Land Trust has committed $400,000 in dedicated funds and must raise an additional $365,000 from private donors by October 2025.

Donors contributing $10,000 or more will be recognized on a commemorative plaque on the property. Supporters can contribute by visiting:

http://www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org/jackass-ridge

With more than 45,000 acres protected to date, the Truckee Donner Land Trust continues its mission of preserving the open spaces that define the region’s natural beauty and outdoor lifestyle.