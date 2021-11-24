Land Trust raises $11.6 million to purchase Canyon Springs
For three decades, local advocacy groups have sought to protect and preserve the Canyon Springs area.
The Truckee Donner Land Trust this week announced that through partners Mountain Area Preservation, the Martis Fund, and Saving Open Space around Glenshire, they have successfully raised $11.6 million for the purchase of the property.
The land trust had until Dec. 15 to raise the funds to purchase the property, which includes 290 acres of open space in eastern Truckee.
Developers have attempted to put housing units on the property since the 1970s. In 2018, developers, Canyon Springs Join Venture, LLC, withdrew an application that proposed 177 market rate lots. This year, owners of the property, Christopher Huck and Paul Curtis, agreed to sell the site to Truckee Donner Land Trust for $11.2 million.
Truckee Donner Land Trust Communications Director Greyson Howard said the land trust is still in the early phases of planning for the site, but stated that work could entail, “two trail heads and a series or network of trails within the property.” Plans also include forest health projects and restoration of habitat and wetlands.
Those who donated to the project will be recognized on a trailhead kiosk on the property.
In October, the Truckee Donner Land Trust, Mountain Area Preservation, Saving Open Spaces around Glenshire, and the Martis Fund announced a matching gift from Anthony Fadell and Danielle Lambert, doubling all donations to Canyon Springs up to a total of $850,000. Another donation from the Haas Family of $250,000, and private donations of more than $100,000 helped make the purchase of the property possible.
Donations for future work and ongoing stewardship of Canyon Springs can be made at http://www.truckeedonnerlandtrust.org.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
