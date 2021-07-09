Land trust seeks artists for recently acquired Truckee Springs

The Truckee Donner Land Trust is seeking to commission artists to create a pair of installations at the recently acquired Truckee Springs.

The land trust is planning on having a work of art honoring local Native American heritage, with installation planned for next summer. The group is also seeking a second project to honor the donors that made the purchase of Truckee Springs possible.

The Truckee Donner Land Trust has sought to acquire and protect the 26-acre section of open space along the Truckee River for roughly two decades. Last month it announced the acquisition of the property, which lies adjacent to downtown Truckee on the south side of the Truckee River.

“The land trust’s acquisition of this property is a total game changer for Truckee,” said Tony Lashbrook, former Truckee town manager, in a statement. “Since the creation of the Downtown Specific Plan more than 20 years ago, a riverfront park has been envisioned to serve as an anchor for the town.”

The land trust has allocated $75,000 for the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of the piece that will be dedicated to Native American history in the area. The other artwork, which recognizes roughly 150 individuals and companies that have contributed to the acquisition of Truckee Springs, has a budget of $20,000.





Deadline for the artwork proposals is Aug. 11. Additionally, paved trails are planned for the open space, and would link to the existing Truckee River Legacy Trail. Other improvements include a pedestrian bridge over the area and a parking area.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643