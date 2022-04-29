Land trust, Truckee bridge funding gap

“This opportunity allows us to provide easily accessed travel to open space right in town,” said Truckee Donner Land Trust Executive Director John Svahn.

File photo

Plans to move forward with the fourth phase of the Truckee River Legacy Trail are underway following an agreement between Truckee and the Truckee Donner Land Trust, bridging a $3.3 million gap in funding.

The project consists of a trailhead parking lot, trails, an extension of South River Street, wetland restoration, and a bridge over the Truckee River, which will cost roughly 2.5 times more than the engineer estimate.

In total, the cost of the project was estimated to be $8.2 million, but the three bids that were received ranged between $12 million and $13 million. The cost of the pedestrian bridge is estimated to be $5,463,120. Per the existing agreement with Truckee, the land trust was to pay 75% of the bridge cost. However, with costs coming in at $3.3 million more than expected, a bridge in funding needed to be built.

“The pedestrian bridge, the land trust thinks, is very important to our recreation goals for the property and just as a part of our mission,” said Truckee Donner Land Trust Executive Director John Svahn. “This opportunity allows us to provide easily accessed travel to open space right in town.”

The land trust agreed to fill $1.65 million of the funding gap to build the bridge. The remainder of the funding will be pulled from Measure R funds.

Phase four of trail work will extend the Truckee River Legacy Trail from the end of South River Street to the corner of West River Street and Highway 89. When completed, the project will connect to the trail through the Mousehole on Highway 89 and the other three phases of the legacy trail.

In total the project will include 1.7 miles of paved Class 1 trail; a 350-foot extension of South River Street; trailhead parking at South River Street; a 90-plus space trailhead parking lot at West River Street; pedestrian bridges across the Truckee River at each trailhead; a vehicle bridge at the end of South River Street; paved spur trail to Cottonwood Restaurant; multiple trail connections and loops; and restoration work near Donner Creek and other wetland areas.

Work on the project will be done in two parts and is planned to get underway this summer.

Cost of the work will be paid for by Truckee and the land trust, along with $520,000 from Truckee Donner Public Utility District for a new waterline.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com