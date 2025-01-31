Lane 17 Lounge offers new vibe-shift dining option inside Bowl Incline

Bowl Incline's Lane 17 Lounge offers a new dining experience.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

When most people think about food offerings inside of bowling alleys, chances are they are not thinking about things like poke bowls and pork belly ramen from a James Beard award-winning chef. And while Bowl Incline has this offering in Sam Choy’s Ohana Diner, their new offering, Lane 17 Lounge, doubles down on the elevated food and beverage options to offer up yet another unique dining experience.

Born from an idea to extend their summertime patio in the winter months, the slightly remodeled second floor space now includes completely different menu and drink offerings to go along with a secluded dining experience that drowns out the sounds and goings-on from the rest of the bowling alley action.

“In the winter, it’s kind of our solution for the people that really love to come in the summer and enjoy the patio and the food, but not have the loud noise,” said Director of Fun (a.k.a. General Manager) Alison Hollman. “We didn’t want to just be serving the same food up here. We serve the same food outside in the summer, but we kind of feel like this space deserves its own.”

Even with a high bar already set with the current food from Ohana Diner and extensive craft cocktail menu at the main horseshoe-shaped bar, the desire to make a distinction as a completely different restaurant was at the forefront of the process.

“We built a second kitchen essentially,” said Food and Beverage Manager Gary Swenson. “We ripped out some of the equipment that we weren’t using as much and put in a new range out back. We basically set up a line every single Friday-Saturday and it’s a separate group of cooks out back, and a separate group of cooks up front, so we’re essentially operating two kitchens out of one.”

While the hope is to keep Lane 17 Lounge open year-round, for now, each kitchen will operate separately on Fridays and Saturdays and the staff will only have to manage one menu at a time – depending on which kitchen they are cooking out of.

In crafting the new menu, they made it a point to collaborate with the current staff and celebrate their heritage.

“One of our chefs is from Peru so the chimichurri sauce for the pollo a la brasa comes from his family,” added Swenson. “It was a fun collaboration.”

Other menu options stemming from the collaboration include a pork tenderloin with katsu curry and a black garlic seared cod with a yuzu miso broth and king trumpet mushrooms.

And if those aren’t enough to get you salivating, other must tries are the fried cauliflower with a caper bagna cauda and the turnip almond bisque, which bursts with flavor under a supremely velvety texture.

Also don’t sleep on the desserts. Whether it’s a crème brulèe with apple compote and homemade peanut brittle, or a hazelnut chocolate mousse with house graham cracker toasted meringue that eats like an elevated s’more, each offers their own sweet and tasty profile.

In addition to those menu items, given that Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, Lane 17 Lounge will be offering up two-seatings (5 p.m. and 7 p.m.) with a price-fixed menu for the special occasion (reservations required). The four-course menu will also include a signature Valentine’s cocktail.

Being able to now offer dining experiences like Valentine’s Day is just one of the ways Bowl Incline is changing the game and evolving – the business was also just designated as an official event center, which can host large events for up to 400 people.

“We bought a system that covers our bowling floor, so it turns the entire bowling lanes and area into one flat floor,” added Hollman. “It’s another option for people to have a space for large-scale events, so we’re going to see where that’ll take us.”

With three events already booked for 2025 – starting with the Incline High School Crab Feed – the evolution is full speed ahead. But, for now, the focus on Lane 17 Lounge is on the front burner.

“I think it’s kind of a repeat of what we had when we first opened with people being like this is the best food we’ve ever had in a bowling alley,” said Hollman. “They’re kind of used to that now and I want to say it’s like a we did it again kind of thing, but we’re trying to break the mold one more time for bowling. This is the best food I’ve ever had.”

“Up here you’re going to have a different experience – a little more relaxed. It’s kind of cool to have such a different experience and different vibe.”

Lane 17 Lounge is located inside Bowl Incline on the second floor at 920 Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village and is currently open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For all information about all food and beverage options at Bowl Incline visit them online at bowlincline.com.