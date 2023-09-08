Lane closures, traffic delays on I-80 as work continues from Kingvale to Colfax

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Caltrans crews are wrapping up work on Interstate 80 between Kingvale and Boca on Friday, September 8 but motorists can still expect delays as work moves west.

Throughout this week, concrete slab replacements took place on westbound I-80 between Boca and State Route 267. Crews performed wheel track repairs on westbound I-80 in Truckee and moved west toward Kingvale.

Individual slab replacement also took place on eastbound I-80 in Kingvale and moved east toward Truckee.

Work along Locations 1, 2 and 3 are expected to start Monday, September 11. Once repairs are underway at all five locations motorists may experience a maximum delay of up to two hours. The schedule is subject to change or be delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events.

Caltrans performed an extensive field review of the I-80 corridor earlier this year and found an unprecedented amount of damage. Several areas exhibit moderate to high levels of rutting due to chain wear and need immediate repair.

Five emergency contracts were executed for the repairs, totaling $84.4 million. The primary contractors are Teichert, Vanguard Construction, Dees Burke Engineering Constructors, Granite Construction, and Q&D Construction.

The extended lane closure will help to minimize the duration of the project, speeding completion and improve workers’ safety. The climate in the area also provides a limited temperature window to perform the needed repairs.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.

The department will issue construction updates on X, formally known as Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3 . For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play .