Lane reductions begin June 1 on Mt. Rose Highway in Incline

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Drivers will see lane closures and travel delays on State Route 431/Mount Rose Highway in Incline Village on June 1-9 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves the road as part of continuing highway improvements.

Lane closures with up to 30-minute delays will be in place June 1-9 on Mount Rose Highway from Country Club Drive to the State Route 28 roundabout in Incline Village for repaving. The lane closures will take place 24-hours-a-day from Sundays at 8 p.m. through 7 p.m. Fridays. Crews are removing four inches of aging asphalt and repaving for a preserved, smoother roadway surface.

Residents near the highway can expect to hear some construction noise while crews mill and remove old asphalt. Noise-reducing equipment and tools will be used to minimize noise.

Commercial trucks with air brakes (26,000 pounds or greater) are prohibited from traveling westbound over the highway between the Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Incline Village. The truck closure is a safety precaution to prevent trucks traveling down the mountain potentially encountering brake issues in the road work zone. Trucks will be allowed traveling eastbound.

Drivers should also expect single-lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays on other sections of Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the SR-28 roundabout and on SR-28 from Crystal Bay to Sand Harbor State Park as NDOT continues a multi-year project to repave and improve the highways. No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends.

This season’s project construction includes:

ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.

Repaving six miles of SR 28 – four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from the SR 28/431 roundabout to Ponderosa Ranch Road.

Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.

Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, storm drains, guardrails and driveway accesses

SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview:

Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.

Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.

During last year’s construction season, crews repaved aging roadway asphalt on six miles of Mt. Rose highway near the summit, and replaced roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail with a new decorative barrier along SR-431 from Mt. Rose summit to the SR-28 intersection. Crews also improved sections of State Route 28.

Those interested in signing up for construction updates can visit inclinehighways.com, call 775-560-0402 or e-mail inclinehighways@gmail.com . Drivers can also sign up for project alerts by texting INCLINE to 775-242-9168.

As many as 10,000 drivers travel the highways every day.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.