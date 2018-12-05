Latest storm drops 3.5 inches of snow on Truckee

The Truckee-Tahoe area received several inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, resulting in chain requirements and delays on the region's roads and highways.

The latest storm to hit the area packed more of a punch than originally forecast and dropped a reported 3.5 inches at Truckee Tahoe Airport.

Tahoe City and Incline Village each received 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service Office in Reno, while Homewood Mountain Resort reported the highest amount of snowfall for the area with 7 inches of fresh powder.

Sugar Bowl Ski Resort and Mount Rose Ski Tahoe each received a reported 6 inches. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received between 3 and 4 inches at its upper mountain areas. Northstar California Resort and Boreal Mountain each reported 5 inches of new snow.

Chain controls have since been dropped on Interstate 80, according to the California Department of Transportation, but the department said roads remain wet and icy in places.

There will be a chance of light snowfall into the evening, according to the weather service. The area will then receive a break from stormy weather for the remainder of the week. The next storm to hit the area will be late on Sunday, according to the weather service, and is forecast to drop 1 to 3 inches of snow on Monday.