Latitude 39 tickets on sale

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Latitude 39 is a brand-new benefit concert that is inspired by the town of Truckee and its community. The event features headliner multi-platinum artist Joe Nichols, Mark Mackay, food trucks, and more.

“We created this concert to celebrate our community and bring everyone together,” say Lou LaManna, director of Latitude 39.

The concert benefits the Truckee Host Lions Club and its mission to help provide essential health services to those who need it most.

“Truckee fosters a close-knit communal attitude that encourages neighbors to treat each other with respect and to lend a helping hand,” says LaManna. We are grateful to be part of a community where neighbors care about the well-being of their town and the people who live in it.”

The one-day concert will be held June 30, 2023 at Mciver Rodeo Arena. Tickets for Latitude 39 are on sale now .