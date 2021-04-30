Launch fee changes implemented at Lake Forest Boat Ramp

The Lake Tahoe boating season is fast approaching and the Tahoe City Public Utility District has made modifications to the launch operations at the Lake Forest Boat Ramp after experiencing an increased demand for boat launching last summer during COVID-19.

The District has updated its fee structure for vessel launching to reflect changes to benefits for District property owners and District residents, along with a new pass structure and requirements for commercial operators. District property owners and residents will now enjoy the benefit of a discounted daily rate for launch fees. An owner/resident vessel sticker is required to receive the discounted daily rate and must be ordered ahead of your first launch by visiting http://www.tcpud.org/boatramp . Annual and Season Pass launch discounts are also available for District property owners and residents and must also be purchased online ahead of your first launch.

New this season, commercial operators must purchase an annual season pass per commercial vessel. This pass has been introduced to help control and ease impacts from commercial vessel launching. A per vessel commercial fee of $1,000 along with a Placer County Business License, General, Marine, Auto and Worker’s Comp Insurance will be required, and must be purchased online ahead of an operator’s first launch.

“The Lake Forest Boat Launch is an important recreational facility used by District property owners and residents along with the many visitors coming to recreate in North Lake Tahoe each summer. We aim to provide a safe entry point to Lake Tahoe while helping to alleviate impacts such as launch congestion and impacts to the neighborhood,” stated Valli Murnane, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

All revenues from daily launch fees and annual pass sales are used for operating and maintaining the pier, boat ramp, dock, parking lot, entrance kiosk, restrooms, and grounds.

All trailered watercraft must have an intact Tahoe invasive species inspection wire seal to launch. All inspections are done offsite, by reservation only at TRPA’s inspection stations. Detailed information on rules, inspection stations and fees is available at https://tahoeboatinspections.com/

For a list of Lake Forest Boat Launch fees visit http://www.tcpud.org/boatramp . For more information contact the District at 530-583-3796.