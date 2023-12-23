Law review: Beer, the breakfast of losers (Opinion)

Since 2022, over ten thousand people have been killed by drunk drivers in the United States, with 30% of traffic fatalities being alcohol related – a staggering statistic. Today’s column is a reminder of how driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can change the driver’s life and others you may injure or kill.

Drinking and driving

Maximino Delgado Lagunas drank a 24oz can of Modelo beer for breakfast, downed two more cans while working as a painter at a jobsite, then determined that he then “felt fine” and jumped in his 1990 Toyota 4-runner.

He was driving about 40 miles per hour as “erratic, unresponsible, too fast, dangerous” as a witness later testified. Lagunas lost control of his 4-runner and killed a 6-year-old girl as she was playing on a sidewalk with a 9-year-old boy. No surprise here, Lagunas had been convicted of driving under the influence in 2007 and 2015.

Lagunas was charged and convicted of second degree (implied malice) murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

DUI results in murder charge?

Lagunas appealed his conviction arguing there was insufficient evidence of malice and, arguing that the Orange County Prosecutors should have also charged him with the lesser crime of reckless driving. As you can see there was ample evidence of implied malice sufficient to sustain the charge of second-degree murder.

Lagunas’ blood alcohol count at the time he was driving was .22% – extremely high- “somewhere between 11 and 12 standard drinks worth of alcohol.” As an expert testified, “a standard drink” is a 12-oz can of light beer, a 4-oz glass of wine, or about a shot of 80 proof liquor. Lagunas had acknowledged that he had been advised in his earlier convictions that if he continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol, and as a result of that driving someone is killed, he could be charged with murder. He received a similar admonishment while attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Court finds implied malice

The jury and the Court of Appeal determined that Lagunas deliberately acted with “conscious disregard for human life” which is implied malice. Further, the court determined it was not required that Lagunas be also charged with the offensive rules of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, unless it related offense to murder.

Here’s to a happy holiday season, good health and peace on earth.

Jim Porter is a retired attorney from the Porter Simon law firm. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee, California and Reno, Nevada. Porter Simon’s practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, family law, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. Jim may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com . Like us on Facebook. ©2023