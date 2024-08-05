Law review: More courtroom bloopers
Finally, the last of courtroom bloopers. We will get through this courtroom blooper column as quickly as possible because I know you are looking forward to more of the usual boring legalese somehow of interest to Porter.
***
Two police officers extracted a confession from a suspect by rousing him that the Xerox machine was a lie detector. First, they put a colander and then a salad strainer over the suspect’s head and wired it to the duplicating machine. Then under the Xerox lid they placed a slip of paper reading “He is Lying!”. Every time the suspect answered a question an officer would press the duplicating button and out would pop a Xerox “He is Lying!”. Finally shaken the suspect told all. His confession was thrown out by a Judge who was not amused.
***
Defendant: I want you to appoint me another lawyer.
Court: Why is that?
Defendant: Because the public defender isn’t interested in my case.
Court to Public Defender: Do you have any comment on defendant’s motion?
Public Defender: I’m sorry your honor, I wasn’t listening.
***
Clerk: Were you ever in the service?
Defendant: Yes, the Navy.
Clerk: How long?
Defendant: 29 days.
Clerk: Without going into detail, why were you discharged?
Defendant: They found out I was allergic to oil and sea water.
***
Attorney: You seem to have more than the average share of intelligence for a man of your background.
Witness: If I wasn’t under oath, I’d return the compliment.
***
Lawyer: What do you do for a living?
Witness: I am a lawyer.
Lawyer: You, a lawyer? Why I could put you in my pocket.
Witness: Very likely you could, but if you did, you’d have more law in your pocket than you ever had in your head.
***
Lawyer: Your Honor, in the first place, as they say, I am going to say it. I was going to say what you said and the reason I am going to say it, is not because you just said it. If you had not said it, I was going to say it first.
***
Lawyer: You claim to have stopped by Mrs. Edwards’s house just after breakfast. Will you tell the jury what she said?
Opposing Counsel: Objection your Honor!
*There then followed a long argument between the lawyers as to whether the question was proper. Finally, after 45 minutes the judge allowed it.*
Lawyer: So, please answer the question: What did Mrs. Edwards say when you went to her house after breakfast on December 3rd?
Witness: Nothing, no one was home.
Judge: Do you understand that you are sworn to tell the truth?
Witness: I do.
Judge: Do you understand what will happen if you are not truthful?
Witness: Sure, my side will win.
***
Lawyer: Do any of you here today dislike lawyers?
Judge: I do.
***
Prosecutor: Did you kill the victim?
Defendant: No, I did not.
Prosecutor: Do you know what the penalties are for perjury?
Defendant: Yes, I do. And they’re a hell of a lot better than the penalty for murder.
***
Lawyer: Who was at fault for this accident?
Witness: As near as I could tell, they hit each other at about the same time.
********
The above quotes are from: Disorderly Conduct – Verbatim excerpts from Actual Court Cases. Jim Porter is a retired attorney from the Porter Simon law firm. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee, California and Reno, Nevada. Porter Simon’s practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, family law, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. Jim may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com. Like us on Facebook. ©2023
