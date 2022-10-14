Law Review: Porter’s Nov. 8 voting recommendations

Jim Porter



Ballots for the Nov. 8 election have been mailed, and I am fielding inquiries from folks wondering when my annual election column will be published. Be careful what you wish for.

This year we are combining in one column a few statewide matters with local elections and Measures. I skip a local election when our office represents the district or when I am not confident my input is of any value. There is a lot going on and it’s complicated. Do your homework.

Governor: You already know I support Gov. Gavin Newsom but Brian Dahle is personable, well respected and an across-the-aisle person.

U.S. Representative, District 3: Kermit Jones. Get out and support Dr. Kermit, his opponent is far right.

Statewide Ballot Measures: Thankfully there are few Statewide Ballot Measures; here is the down and dirty, keeping it simple ( do your own research).

Proposition 1 (Constitutional Amendment to protect the right to an abortion): Yes

All other Measures (Propositions 26-31): Vote no, in keeping with my proposition philosophy: “if in doubt vote No,” with the possible exception of Prop 30 increasing taxes on personal income over $2 million to reduce pollution and prevent wildfires. Even 30 should be a No.

Sierra Joint Community College District: Paul Bancroft, incumbent, is far and away the best choice.

Measure A, North Lake Tahoe, Continuing 2% Transient Occupancy Tax: Yes

Measure V: Nevada County’s half-cent sales tax which will provide $12 million annually for 10 years for funding wildfire prevention, emergency preparedness, defensible space, emergency communications and more. Twenty-five percent is committed for eastern Nevada County. If Measure V was a Special Purpose Tax I would whole heartedly support as I generally support local tax measures that benefit us locally. If you are not fond of more taxes, vote no.

Truckee-Tahoe Airport District: This is a hotly contested election, in part because the board has become divisive. All of the candidates are qualified, and very passionate. Incumbent Kat Rohlf seems best suited for bridging the differences.

Tahoe -Truckee Unified School District: Again, all of the candidates are passionate. I’m endorsing Patrick Mooney, Denyelle Nishimori and Dianna “Deedee” Driller.

Truckee Town Council: All four candidates for the three slots are committed to the community and are honest and hardworking. I am endorsing the three incumbents: Jan Zabriskie, Anna Klovstad and David Polivy.

These are Jim Porter’s personal recommendations. Jim Porter is an attorney in the process of retiring from Porter Simon licensed in California. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee and Tahoe City, California, and Reno, Nevada. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Jim’s practice areas included: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com.