Law review: Porter’s voting recommendations for the November 5th Ballot

Ten state-wide measures qualified for the ballot this November, some proposed by the legislature and some proposed by petitions filed with millions of signatures (and tons of money). My basic rule on Propositions is vote No unless there is a good reason to vote Yes.

Porter’s recommendations for the Propositions and candidates (see below), come from a moderate, some would say liberal, Democrat.

PROP 2 (Education Facilities Bond-Legislature Proposed)

Prop 2 asks voters to approve a $10 billion bond for aging educational facilities. If approved, $8.5 billion would go toward updating or building new K-1 buildings, the remaining $1.5 billion would be used for community colleges. Voters rejected a similar proposition in 2020. The cost is $18 billion when repaid with interest. If you think California’s existing bond obligations are already too high, and they are, vote no. If you want to build new and renovate existing public school and community college facilities, vote yes. I will probably vote YES.

PROP 3 (Marriage Equality- Legislature Proposed)

This is a no-brainer. Vote YES. Prop 2 amends the California Constitution to recognize the right to marry regardless of sex or race. It removes language in the California Constitution stating that marriage is only between a man and a woman. YES, YES.

PROP 4 (Climate Bond- Legislature Proposed)

Similar to Prop 2, Prop 4 authorizes $10 billion in bond funds for a variety of climate projects. In recent years California’s climate spending has been scaled back. $3.8 billion would go toward safe drinking water and drought and flood resilience projects; $1.5 billion for wildfire resilience; $1.2 billion to protect against sea level rise; and other allocations for biodiversity, clean air and more. I recommend YES.

PROP 5 (55% Local Bond Threshold- Legislature Proposed)

Prop 5 would lower the super-majority two thirds vote required by voters to approve bonds to finance local housing and infrastructure projects in their communities to 55%.

Prop 5 allows local municipalities to propose bonds for affordable housing and infrastructure projects in their communities more easily. I will definitely vote YES, but if you think our taxes are already high enough or if you question what “infrastructure” means, you might consider voting no.

PROP 6 (Prison Workers- Legislature Proposed)

Prop 6 is interesting. Currently the California Constitution reads “Slavery is prohibited. Involuntary servitude is prohibited except to punish crime.” If Prop 6 passes that language will be amended to read “Slavery and involuntary servitude is prohibited.” And with that, incarcerated persons cannot be forced to work as a means of punishing them for their crimes. I will vote YES to end slavery in California.

PROP 32 (Minimum Wage- Petition Signatures)

Prop 32 raises the minimum wage for employers with 26 or more employees to $17 immediately and to $18 on January 1, 2025. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, to $17 on January 1, 2025, and to $18 on January 1, 2026. In an economic downturn, the Governor has the power to delay those increases up to two times. I support Prop 32 even though I may pay more the next time I order a triple Big Mac (if there is such a thing), but you can decide how to vote on 32.

PROP 33 (Rent Control- Petition Signatures)

Current California law prohibits local ordinances from capping certain residential rents by limiting some rent control laws. Prop 33 would no longer limit the kinds of rent control laws cities and counties could have, opening the door to more rent control. For a variety of reasons I am going to vote NO on 33 and stick with the current California law. Similar ballot initiatives failed in 2018 and 2020.

PROP 34 (Funding For Patient Care- Petition Signatures)

Prop 34 requires certain health care organizations that use a federal drug discount program to spend at least 98% of that money on direct patient care. 34 is designed to go after the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. This is a good time to vote NO. Prop 34 is too deep in the weeds and will likely increase state costs. NO.

PROP 35 (Permanent Medi-Cal Funding- Petition Signatures)

I don’t know what to say about Prop 35. You should read it yourself. It makes permanent an existing tax on managed healthcare insurance plans which provides revenues to pay for Medi-Cal healthcare services. Prop 35 is dependent on federal approval which apparently is not certain. Governor Gavin and the legislature recently renewed the tax for what that’s worth. Going with Gavin, I guess I will vote YES.

PROP 36 (Criminal Penalties Reduced- Petition Signatures)

If you are tough on crime, Prop 36 is for you. Prop 36 aims to revise prop 47, a 2014 ballot initiative that downsized some lower-level crimes to misdemeanors and put in place a $950 threshold for shoplifting felonies. Stealing anything under $950 is a misdemeanor currently. Prop 36 bumps up punishments for convicted shoplifters who have two or more prior theft-related convictions. Opponents, including Governor Gavin, claim 36 will load up our prisons at considerable public expense. I think I am going to vote YES on 36.

President and Vice President – Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

U.S. Senator – Adam Schiff (Both Terms)

United States Representative – Jessica Morse

Placer County Supervisor, Fifth District – Cindy Gustafson (She’s the best!)

Truckee Town Council – Courtney Henderson and Lindsay Romack

Truckee Tahoe Airport District

This is a tough one. Read up on the candidates. They are well qualified but will come to the board with different perspectives, some with a priority of spending money on the airport and others more concerned with no expansion of the airport and giving back to the community. I believe they would all be solid board members but I am suggesting David Diamond who’s list of supporters is impressive, and Bill Greeno who is a stand-up guy, and Teresa O’Dette, incumbent, who seems to thread the needle between the two opposing camps on the board.

Truckee Sanitary District

I watched the October 3rd candidate forum and was impressed with both Josh Ruppert, who is a successful local businessperson and with Mark Salmon who certainly has the experience to serve on the TSD Board. I am leaning towards Salmon. The third candidate did not appear at the candidate forum.

Measure E (Town)

Truckee’s proposed essential services measure. This is a 1/2% (half-cent) sales tax for 15 years generating approximately $3.5 million a year for 15 years to enhance revenue to finance the main of the services the Town of Truckee provides. I find myself surprisingly mixed on Measure E as I usually support all measures and bonds that enhance local services. This one is supplementing funds for services the Town is already providing. I will vote YES but I am not pushing hard for you to do so. The November 4th edition of the Sierra Sun has an excellent summary of Measure E.

For a variety of reasons I am unable to give you my suggestions for a few of the local agencies. VOTE.

Jim Porter is a retired attorney from Porter Simon licensed in California and Nevada. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee California and Reno, Nevada. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Jim’s practice areas included: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. He may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com . Like us on Facebook. ©2024