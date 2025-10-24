Law review: Vote Yes on Measure G and Yes on Prop 50

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Measure G

Truckee’s library, built nearly 50 years ago, accommodates 54 people. Yes, 54 against a local population of over 20,000 residents, most being library card holders. Plus out-of-town visitors. Given its location, our library can’t be expanded. On November 4th we have a chance to vote Yes on Measure G for a new Truckee regional library and emergency resource center.

Given the cost to locals, it’s really a no-brainer. 57% of the cost is funded by private donors and foundations. Of the remaining 43% funded by Measure G, second homeowners pay half. Local homeowners pay just 21% of the cost but get 100% of the benefit. The bond cost cannot increase.

Measure G has been endorsed by over 1000 individuals and businesses. The opposition in the Nevada County Voter Information Guide are almost all people who do not live or work in Truckee. Why they feel the need to tell us how to vote for something that does not affect them is beyond me. Again, the cost is modest: less than $60 per year ($5 per month) for a typical homeowner; and out-of-town second homeowners pay their fair share. Many of my friends pay more than that for their daily cappuccino. A cappuccino brings a quick fix, a new library and emergency resource center fixes a missing need in our community.

Despite what the out-of-town opponents say, expenditures for the new library are locally controlled with an independent oversight committee and mandatory audits.

There’s a reason our most respected leaders and organizations publicly support Measure G. Read the list (votetruckeelibrary.com). Better yet, add your name to the list and vote Yes on Measure G.

Prop 50

Redistricting, i.e. changing Congressional districts, in the middle of a decade is extremely rare in American politics but Trump and his Texas Republicans are redrawing districts to pick up an additional five Republican seats midterm. Corruption at its worst.

Governor Gavin and others are pushing back, trying to level the playing field, by proposing Prop 50 to match Texas’ new Republican seats.

My initial instinct was to oppose Prop 50 because I am a big fan of California’s Independent Redistricting Commission established in 2021 to set Congressional boundaries.

However, Prop 50 is temporary and lapses at the next census in 2030.

While Texas lawmakers approve their map outright, California voters are required to sign off on their map because the state Constitution gives redistricting power to the Citizen Commission.

Again, its important to remember that Prop 50 is temporary. Congressional districts will be set by the Citizens Redistricting Commission starting in 2030. With that, I’m good to go. It’s either that or watch Trump stack the deck.

Jim Porter is a retired attorney from Porter Simon, formerly licensed in California and Nevada. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee California and Reno, Nevada. These are Jim’s personal opinions. He may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com . Like Porter Simon on Facebook. ©2025