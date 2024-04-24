Law review: What’s in a name? Ask Candi Bimbo doll

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose- by any other name would smell as sweet.” Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. That my friends is our clever lead into today’s column.

Candi Bimbo Doll

Candi Bimbo Doll, originally Samantha Wood, petitioned the Superior Court on her own to officially change her name to Candi Bimbo Doll. She explained that she used that identity for well over a decade and “the name is the last thing left.” No one filed any objection to the petition, no hearing was held. Slam dunk right?

Trial Court Says No Way

An overzealous San Francisco Superior Court Judge denied Candi’s petition because the term Bimbo is “a name universally recognized as being offensive.” The trial Judge went along with the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition that a Bimbo is an attractive but stupid young woman. The Judge ignored TikTok’s use of “Bimbofication” which encourages embracing self-love and claiming the word Bimbo as their own. A positive. Candi hired a lawyer who filed an appeal.

Do You Have a Right to Change Your Name?

California generally allows a person to change his/her name “so long as the name is not adopted to defraud or intentionally confuse.” There must be some “substantial reason” for denial of a name change. Under the Code of Civil Procedure, a name change may be denied only when there is a showing of substantial reason.

“Barbie Movie” is a Feminist Bimbo Classic

A professor in England described Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie as a Feminist Bimbo Classic. Noting that Bimbofication is using the once derogatory term as a means of empowerment, to build a sense of community- as a positive. The trial court disregarded the Barbie reference. The Court of Appeal described a Rutgers Law Review that gave over 50 names and insults that are offensive. Bimbo was not among them. The Court noted that there are 17 businesses in California using the name Bimbo. As I recall, comedian George Carlin’s list of names that are not allowed on television did not include Bimbo.

Court Ruling

In the end the Court of Appeal wrote that “public policy favors granting a name change and courts should encourage rather than discourage it.” There is no “substantial and principled reason” for denying the name change to Bimbo. Trial Court overruled. I’m not sure how proud I would be to be called Bimbo but that’s just me.

