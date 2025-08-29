Leadership Transition announced for North Tahoe Truckee Leadership Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Truckee Leadership Program announced a significant transition in its leadership and operational structure.

After years of dedicated service, Karen Willcuts has retired from her role as the program manager, and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce and the North Tahoe Chamber will be taking on an expanded leadership role in the program’s future.

This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the North Tahoe Truckee Leadership Program. For the upcoming year, participants can anticipate a program similar in structure and impact, but with the addition of new and engaging content designed to further enhance leadership skills and community engagement.

The program will continue its vital partnership with the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, ensuring a strong foundation for future initiatives and continued impact within the region.

“We are incredibly excited about this transition year and the future of leadership training in Truckee Tahoe,” said Jessica Penman, President & CEO at the Truckee Chamber of Commerce. ” Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber Executive Director added, “Karen’s contributions have been invaluable, and we are committed to building upon her legacy to develop even stronger leaders for our community.”

The North Tahoe Truckee Leadership Program remains dedicated to fostering a new generation of leaders who will contribute to the vitality and success of the region.

Applications and more information about the North Tahoe Truckee Leadership Program will be available in mid-september. If anyone is interested in the program, they are encouraged to email admin@tahoetruckeeleadership.com .