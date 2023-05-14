Legacy Day returns in June to Donner Memorial State Park.

Provided/Jeremy Lin/Donner Memorial State Park

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Legacy Day returns to Donner Memorial State Park next month to celebrate the land’s legacy, its cultural and natural history, and the people that originally inhabited the land.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the park, located at 12593 Donner Pass Road in Truckee.

Enjoy live music featuring Touch of Gold and Alice & The Wonderlandz, Big Blue Q food truck, historical tours, children’s activities, visiting exhibitors, and a presentation by the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

The $10 parking fee still applies. This community event is hosted by the Donner Memorial State Park and sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

For more information, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events/legacy-day .

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support,” said a press release. “We fund projects and programming that connects people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable Tahoe State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.”