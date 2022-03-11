LeMond inducted into California Outdoors Hall of Fame

A 19th-century woman wrote of trails and travels to California, and influenced the preservation of Yosemite.

Another woman, this one from the current century, hiked the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide National Scenic trails, each of them three times in record time.

They are among five outdoorswomen and men inducted into the 2022 Class of the California Outdoors Hall of Fame.

Another athlete who honed his skill on the roads around Lake Tahoe and eastern Sierra made the list as well.

Born in Lakewood, Greg LeMond grew up on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada where he hiked, hunted, skied and fly fished, saying, “I was a boy who just could not sit still.”





Afflicted with ADHD, he was unable to get help from parents or teachers, but when he began riding a bike, it changed his life. He rode his bike everywhere, famously training on a loop that included going from Carson City to Spooner Summit, over to Mount Rose, down to Reno and up to Virginia City, before finishing back in Carson City.

At age 17, LeMond finished second in the Tour of Fresno and was selected as the youngest member of the US Olympic Cycling Team. He debuted as a pro by taking a stage win at the Tour de France in 1981, and in 1984 he won the Tour’s Young Rider jersey and placed second overall. Two years later, he was the first American to win the Tour de France.

LeMond won two more Tours thereafter, and later became an outspoken critic of performance-enhancing drugs in cycling. LeMond admitted that the prevalence of doping among athletes shortened his career.

He later established LeMond Cycles, which innovated carbon fiber frames; LeMond Fitness to help individuals train more effectively; and LeMond Composites to manufacture high-volume, low-cost carbon fiber composites.

Other inductees include Bill Jennings, founder of Delta Angler and advocate for protecting fisheries; outdoor host Bob Simms; Heather Anderson, the only woman to have completed the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and Continental Divide National Scenic trails each three times; and Jessie Benton Frémont, wife of John C. Fremont and national park advocate.