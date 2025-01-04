Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Early each morning the Sierra Avalanche Center field staff publish an avalanche forecast covering the greater Tahoe area. This requires dedicated professionals traveling across snow covered mountains to monitor the evolving snow and avalanche conditions throughout the season. Digging snow pits to examine the layers in the snowpack requires training and experience. Safely navigating the hazardous winter environment to observe natural and human triggered avalanches demands managing risk. None of this would be possible without the support of our community.

The Sierra Avalanche Center sincerely thanks the employees of Northstar, Heavenly, and Kirkwood for awarding a significant donation through the Epic Promise program supporting our work producing the daily avalanche forecast. This help from our neighbors and colleagues has been invaluable over the years supporting the growth and stability of the Sierra Avalanche Center.

A daily avalanche forecast is the cornerstone of a healthy backcountry community and part of the reason so many outdoor enthusiasts choose to live and recreate in the greater Tahoe area.

David Reichel, Executive Director Sierra Avalanche Center