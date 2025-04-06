Letter to the Editor

Dear Representative Kiley,

My name is Otis Kantz. I am an 83 year old living in Truckee, CA.

I was born three weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Shortly after that tragic event, the United States entered into the 2nd World War to combat Germany and Japan. Germany was controlled by a fascist dictator and Japan was controlled by an emperor.

What I am witnessing now in this United States is a very similar political climate to the 1930s and 1940s of Germany and Japan. It is being orchestrated by Donald Trump, an adjudicated criminal, and his billionaire friends.

I am not speaking as a Democrat, but rather as a true patriot who believes in the rule of law and the constitution. I hope and pray that the Republicans in the Senate and Congress will stiffen their collective spines and hold this very dangerous man, Donald Trump, and his equally dangerous accomplice, the billionaire Elon Musk, to account.

Thank you,

Otis Kantz