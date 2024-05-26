Letter to the Editor

Is Kevin Kiley being honest with voters?

Were you one of the voters in north Tahoe that received Kevin Kiley’s mailer recently? The photograph shows him looking focused, maybe speaking truth to power about the issue at hand: high energy prices.

His flyer states that the bill he is supporting, the “Lower Energy Costs Act” will lower energy costs, raise wages and salaries and increase employment, according to a “non-partisan study.” That would be wonderful! However, according to congress.gov, this bill gets rid of environmental reviews, reduces royalties oil companies must pay and generally seems to be a giveaway to big energy companies. I guess the idea is that oil companies will reward us by cutting prices at the pump.

According to the National Parks Conservation Association the bill will worsen climate change, pollute air and water and harm wildlife. And there is no guarantee that corporations would lower prices for consumers. In fact the National Review presents evidence that Republicans know the bill will fail and just want to be able to claim the Democrats voted against a bill called the Lower Energy Costs Act.

The non-partisan study Mr Kiley quotes is not bipartisan but was done by the Heritage Foundation a well known pro-Republican think tank. It has the most right wing rating by Allsides.com, a media and misinformation ratings website.

So is Mr. Kiley’s claim about the bill a lie? Kind of. Not a Trump big lie like, “I won the election”. But still not honest politics.

I get the feeling that Republicans just want to get elected. They don’t really have plans to make life better for us, just political tricks to rile up voters and attack the other side.

Rick Needham

Tahoe Vista, CA